TONIGHT: Turning clear to partly cloudy and colder with less wind. Low: 27
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and quite cool. High: 45
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with much lighter wind. Low: 25
|WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING
Hopefully everyone had a very happy Thanksgiving. It sure was a windy one as a tight pressure gradient between a deepening and strengthening area of low pressure near Nova Scotia and strong high pressure over central Canada brought us northwesterly winds gusting between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour on several occasions. There were multiple reports of trees and branches down across the area as well as some powerlines coming down. Perhaps a few power outages were seen as well. Other than the wind however, it was a mostly dry day with just a few sprinkles occurring occasionally from some lake effect moisture streaming southward, mainly across the Poconos. Many had a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures returning closer to normal either side of 50 degrees, after the last two days featured highs at or above 60 degrees.
Clouds should gradually thin out tonight leaving much of the area under starry skies, with the exception of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey where clouds may be a bit more stubborn to clear. As high pressure over central Canada moves a little bit closer, we should see winds lighten up a little bit compared to the daytime Thursday, although it will still be a bit breezy with sustained winds between 8 and 16 miles-per-hour and some gusts occasionally up to 25 miles-per-hour. Overnight low temperatures should settle back into the upper 20s.
As attention shifts from turkey to shopping on Black Friday, we’ll have a good “deal” on sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week. So it will be a brighter day for shoppers, but also still a bit brisk and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Also, be sure to remember that the breeze will add a chill, with wind chills likely in the 20s for those out hunting those early deals tonight into Friday morning. High pressure nosing down from eastern Canada will be responsible for the chilly, bright, and brisk weather for Friday and likely into Saturday as well, as temperatures continue to ease a few degrees lower each day into the weekend. Saturday should feature sunshine followed by increasing clouds, with highs only in the low to mid 40s but with a diminishing breeze.
A bump in our holiday weather road will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday as the next storm system approaches from the west. Initially, it will be low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, easterly winds off the ocean will likely scour out the cold air enough to changeover any wintry mix to rain for most of us by Sunday afternoon. As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations where things may stay mostly wintry right into Sunday night. While light accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice are possible, especially in the aforementioned higher elevations, it’s likely more rain than wintry weather farther south. Despite the changeover to rain for most, it’s a colder end to the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in, Monday could see any leftover rain or rain showers change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. There is still much uncertainty surrounding the evolution of our storm system offshore on Monday, and that will have big implications on whether or not there will be any snow accumulation, certainly any that would impact travel. Keep close tabs on the forecast over the next few days as we fine tune things. One thing is for certain, some breezy and cold weather will be with us early next week, but some eventual clearing will take place by Tuesday, with highs remaining in the upper 30s Monday and only low 40s Tuesday.
Have a great and safe night and remainder of the week!