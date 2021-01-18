For a meteorologist, the weather so far in 2021 has been rather boring. But boring to a forecaster means good things to everyone else, as the lack of excitement means there are no winter storms to track and no big blasts of arctic air to be concerned about. That has been the case so far this year, now three weeks into 2021. And that doesn’t look to change over the next seven days either. Sure, temperatures will trend a little colder as the week progresses, and maybe a little below average for a change. And yes, a fairly persistent breeze will add a chill to the seasonably cold air and make it feel a bit colder than it is. But any bona fide arctic air will stay away indefinitely. And outside of a few conversational snowflakes on occasion, in the form of some passing flurries or a snow shower or two, no accumulating snow is in our forecast through next weekend. For the snow lover, boring is bad. But for everyone else, boring means nothing to be concerned about in terms of impactful severe winter weather for the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Outside of a few evening flurries mostly in the Poconos, expect a partly cloudy and seasonably cold night with lows mostly in the mid 20s. While it won’t be as breezy overnight as it was during the day, enough of a wind will linger to add a bit of a wind chill through the night.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will likely bring a little more sun than Monday and it should be a flake-free day, so expect partly sunny skies to be the rule. However, the breezes return, as they will every day this week, and add a bit of a chill. Highs will be a few degrees colder than Monday, mostly in the upper 30s, with the occasionally brisk breeze keeping wind chills closer to freezing.
WEDNESDAY
A morning cold front may touch off a few snow showers or flurries early in the day, but only scattered activity is expected. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine as the day unfolds, but winds will also ramp up behind our front. Northwest winds may gust to 30mph, and with highs a bit colder still in the mid 30s, expect a colder feeling day and wind chills to remain below freezing throughout the day on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
If you were following the forecast last week, for several days, it appeared we might have a stronger storm to track for this coming Thursday. Forecast model guidance however has since backed off of this idea, and the trend continues to seem to support a mainly dry day now this Thursday. Having said that, we won’t entirely rule out the chance for a stray snow shower. Still, much of the region will probably stay dry now from the looks of things. Morning clouds should give way to some afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 30s, but combined with winds gusting to around 20 miles-per-hour, there will still be somewhat of a chilly feel.
FRIDAY
It’s another breezy day, five for five for the week in case you’re counting, but also a bit milder ahead of our next cold front with highs around 40 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and no rain or snow ahead of our front this time, but a reinforcing shot of cold and blustery weather will arrive for the weekend, which may end up the coldest overall part of the forecast.
