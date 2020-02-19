Sure, Tuesday was much cloudier than Monday. And yes, some rain eventually began to fall from those clouds, though for many of us the first half or more of the day was largely dry. But despite the clouds and raindrops, it was yet another mild winter day with highs surging past 50 degrees from the Lehigh Valley south and east, with 60-something-degree highs from the Delaware Valley towards the shore. The mild temperatures will return by the upcoming weekend, but the rest of this week will feature a modest shot of colder air that arrives Wednesday, peaks Thursday, and lingers into Friday. All the while, we should remain dry with a good amount of sunshine, save a few higher elevation flurries Wednesday and Thursday. Before we begin what will likely be a 5-day stretch of mainly dry weather, we still have to get rid of our current round of wet weather, which will linger into the first half of our Tuesday night before a cold front sweeps it and the clouds away by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Breezy northwest winds behind a departing cold front will gradually usher in some cooler air, but it takes some time, making Wednesday a transitional weather day around here. Highs will still come in well above average reaching into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and any clouds are a morning thing. There could be some flakes flying in the Poconos courtesy of the brisk wind over the largely unfrozen Great Lakes, but even there, it's a mainly dry day. Skies will trend clear early and partly cloudy later tonight with temperatures in the middle 20s. That's chillier compared to where we've been as of late, but not all that cold for this time of year.
THURSDAY
First thing's first, don't miss the parade of planets in the southeast sky pre-dawn. Saturn will be just above the thin, crescent moon with Jupiter and Mars (in that order) to the upper right. It's chilly from start to finish Thursday with highs beginning with a "3" in the afternoon but feeling more like the middle to upper 20s once you factor in the brisk wind. You'll find a few more clouds and even a few flurries from time to time farther north, and more clouds farther southeast towards the coast, and plenty of sunshine tucked in between.
FRIDAY
Another bright, albeit chilly, day in store for Friday. We lose the wind, though, so highs in the upper 30s won't feel any cooler than that. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, not the single digits to near 10 degree lows we shivered to early last Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure anchored along the East Coast will shift our winds around from northwest, a colder direction, to west and southwest, a warmer wind. Temperatures will respond nicely, jumping back into the upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Both the sunshine and dry weather remain constants in the weekend forecast, before our next chance of rain arrives later Monday into early Tuesday. Some colder weather likely awaits for the second half of next week and towards the very end of February.