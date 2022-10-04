This stretch of cool, breezy and wet weather will continue into Wednesday afternoon with periods of rain and drizzle. We will end up with an additional 1-2 inches of rain through Wednesday afternoon.
Then finally, the low pressure will move to the east allowing high pressure to build into the area and bring much drier and warmer conditions.
The next fall front will push through late Friday afternoon or early evening, but it will come through dry. It will also bring cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend as highs dial back into the 50s to around 60 degrees.
We could see a few locations drop into the 30s late Saturday night and early Sunday morning with the potential for scattered frost!
TUESDAY
The battle between high pressure to the north and Ian’s remnant low off the coast to the south will continue for Tuesday. The low will move to the north and a little closer to the Delmarva shoreline bringing a swath of rainfall a bit further north and west again.
It will be yet another mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool day Tuesday with periods of rain along with breezy conditions. High temperatures once more are only expected to reach the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY
The rain will continue Wednesday into the afternoon before drier air moves in late in the day. An additional 1-2 inches of rain will occur for most of us from today until Wednesday afternoon. Breezy and cool conditions will continue Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure should build overhead for Wednesday night into the upcoming weekend with a return to more sunshine with highs climbing back to comfortable levels in the lower 70s.
The warmup looks to be short-lived however as a cold front tracks through late on Friday dropping high temperatures back into the upper 60s, then really dropping highs into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees over the course of the weekend with a brisk breeze.
The cold frontal passage looks to be a mainly dry one with just a very low chance for a stray shower Friday.