Welcome to December, and we welcomed the month with a seasonably cool and dry Wednesday as sunshine gave way to a gradual increase in clouds. For the third straight week, Thursday brings a brief warm up as we'll welcome highs into the mid 50s, like we had back on Thanksgiving. But just like last week, it's one and done for the mild weather, as cooler but drier weather returns for Friday and the first weekend of December. Looking farther ahead into next week, Monday and Wednesday will be our next unsettled days, with some rain possible on Monday followed by some potential rain and snow on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Thursday will provide a one-day warm up. This week, it looks like mid 50s, which we'll gladly take, despite the facts that skies likely remain mostly cloudy and a shower or two can't be ruled out. However, a few sunny breaks are possible too. It's a breezier day as well, granted it will be milder southwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty, which will aid in the brief warming trend.
FRIDAY
Winds shift around and come from the northwest on Friday, which means we're back down into the chillier mid 40s to end the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. That northwest breeze at 15-25mph will lead to a noticeably cooler feel compared to Thursday, but we'll enjoy a dry day as we wrap up the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of December looks to be a seasonably chilly and mainly dry one, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs mostly in the 40s. Saturday will be the less cold of the two, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, while Sunday will be about 5 degrees cooler with low 40s the rule. Some light rain may arrive later Sunday night ahead of a cold front due in early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll watch two systems the first half of next week, the first bringing some wet and breezy and probably briefly milder weather with it on Monday. After a brisk, bright, and colder Tuesday, Wednesday will deliver another round of unsettled weather. Depending on the track and timing of system number two, a mix of snow and rain appears possible at this point.