Tuesday looks dry, somewhat sunny, and relatively comfortable for this time of the year with highs in the upper 50s. Cooler high temperatures in the 40s make a return Wednesday thanks to an easterly onshore wind and a rather cloudy day with the arrival of some rain. Some of that rain will linger into Thursday, although with the return of a westerly wind, high temperatures should climb back through the 50s. We’ll keep those more comfortable 50s around for Friday with drier times expected and perhaps a little more sunshine.
TUESDAY
Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly cooler, mainly in the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. High pressure will remain in control for Tuesday keeping our weather dry with intervals of clouds and sun, ahead of our next chance of wet weather by the middle of the week.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
An area of low pressure and a series of fronts will bring back more clouds and a rainy pattern by Wednesday. So, due in part to those clouds, showers and a cold front, chilly highs are back Wednesday. Expect mainly upper 40s and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. By Wednesday night a warm front will lift through, bringing back some more seasonable temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will still be elevated Thursday, too.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
The aforementioned low pressure system will eventually move northeast away from our area on Friday but there could still be a spotty shower to close out the week. High temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the middle 50s and lows near 40. Over the weekend a cold front will slide through from the northwest. A spotty shower is possible both days this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday chilly air will return with highs back in the 40s.