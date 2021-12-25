Hopefully everyone had a fantastic Christmas Day Saturday, despite the somewhat gloomy conditions and a bit of rain. We were actually fortunate to salvage some decent dry times during the afternoon with even a little sunshine. High temperatures were also mild for this time of the year reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Any remaining rain showers will exit away to the east tonight as skies eventually clear. This will set us up for a decent and dry Sunday, all-be-it a little on the breezy side, with a fair amount of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Yet another storm system looks to impact the region at the start of next week, likely bringing a wintry mix, however any accumulation looks to be very much on the minor side. Multiple systems are expected to track across the region moving through next week as our weather pattern remains fast moving with the jet stream lying right overhead. While this is an active setup, it also never allows these storm systems to fully strengthen, so we don’t anticipate anything too significant to occur anytime soon.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A shower or two will remain possible early on tonight, mainly before midnight, as an area of low pressure tracking by to our north drags a cold front through. Skies will remain cloudy for a while tonight, but eventually we will get behind the cold front, and a northwesterly wind will pick up ushering in a surge of dry air. This dry air surge will help to clear our skies out later in the overnight. Low temperatures will be on the mild side for this time of the year only dropping into the upper 30s.
SUNDAY
We mentioned a fast-moving weather pattern and that is no exception to the rule as we start the final week of 2021. While no significant storm systems appear to be in the cards anytime soon, several disturbances look like they will continue to track across our region giving us several opportunities for precipitation with brief breaks of dry weather in between. Sunday will be dry as low pressure slides offshore dragging a trailing cold front with it. Look for the winds to turn gusty on Sunday in the wake of that frontal passage, and chillier air will also move back in. Temperatures Sunday will start mild in the upper 30s, but will likely only rise to the upper 40s by the afternoon. With the breeze, expect wind chills to be down into the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. Skies will at least feature a decent amount of sunshine.
MONDAY
Another area of low pressure looks to approach the region from our west on Monday and drive a warm front into the region. The result will be yet again skies clouding up and another round of precipitation moving through the area. This time however, the air looks to be cold enough that when this precipitation arrives, it will come in the form of some snow and sleet. We expect this to arrive later Monday morning, then continue into the afternoon, eventually mixing with and even changing over to some light rain. A slushy coating to an inch of snow/sleet accumulation can't entirely be ruled out, but this storm system will only have very minor impacts. High temperatures Monday should eventually reach the upper 30s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry, although still mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs getting a little warmer back into the mid 40s. A front will be stalled just to our south Tuesday, and another wave of low pressure is expected to move along the boundary towards the region. At this time, it appears that low will send yet another round of rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with perhaps a bit of drying and clearing later Wednesday. Afternoon highs Wednesday are expected to stay mild for this time of the year reaching the upper 40s. More mild upper 40s for highs are expected Thursday as rather cloudy skies and a chance for some rain remains in the forecast thanks to a stalled front along the coast combined with an area of low pressure moving northward along the front.
