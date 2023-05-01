We wrapped up the weekend with another dreary day with steady rain followed by a little tapering of that rain by midday and early afternoon. High temperatures again fell well below normal levels for this time of the year with many getting no warmer than the upper 50 Sunday afternoon.
A cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in through the next few days with below normal temperatures, breezy conditions and a few scattered showers, but no more steady rain after the weekend.
It does appear and sunnier and more seasonable pattern will start to build back in by next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm has moved to the north, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of this week, with some gusty winds persisting too.
Monday certainly looks drier than the weekend, but a few pop-up scattered showers are possible, as will be the case each day through Wednesday, even though each day is more dry than wet.
Monday likely starts dry with perhaps even a decent amount of sunshine. But as the day progresses, look for skies to turn rather cloudy with a few showers popping up certainly during the afternoon.
Monday's high temperatures should be in the upper 50s, still below our normal high for early May, which should actually be up closer to the 70-degree mark.
A few showers may continue to cross the region overnight Monday as a weak disturbance passes through.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With an upper level low stubbornly hanging out over the Northeast through midweek, the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. So expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk winds, and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for early May.
While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule.
However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper level low from the middle of the week should finally start to make some headway for the latter half of the week shifting its central position to the Canadian Maritimes sometime by the end of the week.
This likely lessens our chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, a few showers still can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly Thursday, as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low.
Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week.
High temperatures should remain below normal, only getting to around 60 degrees on Thursday, and the low 60s on Friday.
We will probably still be a bit breezy too for Thursday, but expect winds to lighten up a bit more so on Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER:
Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Low: 41