Expect a pleasant close to the weekend amid partly sunny skies, mild temperatures. It'll be breezy at time but certainly not as blustery as Saturday. An approaching storm system will track over our area late Monday into early Tuesday, which can bring a few rain showers locally, mixing with some snow showers in the Poconos. Outside of Monday night, a steady northwest flow behind the system will trend our days cooler, sunnier, and breezier as the week goes on. Highs throughout the period will be falling back to the low to mid 40s. As next weekend approaching, a more complex storm system will be affecting our area. Some precipitation can be expected from this system, most likely in the form of rain showers, however, the track of the storm and the timing have not settled, yet, among the computer models. That will determine the timing and extent of the precipitation, as well as if any colder air will eventually get more involved..
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Sunday, with breezy but lighter winds and milder highs just above the 50-degree mark. Monday will start with some sunshine and end with some increasing clouds, but remain dry and even milder, with highs in the mid-50s.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
A weak low pressure clips our area Monday night into early Tuesday morning, bringing some clouds and a few rain showers along for the ride, with a few snow showers possible mainly in the Poconos. Clouds lingering into Tuesday should eventually mix with some sunshine as the day unfolds, with a brisk breeze picking up and shaving a few degrees off of Monday's highs. Tuesday should top out around 50 degrees, before cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The trend for the second half of next week is for progressively cooler and breezy weather to take hold, but keep things mainly dry for Wednesday through Friday. Expect partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and cooler highs settling back into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the week. We'll watch next weekend for our next possible storm, but track and strength remain somewhat uncertain. What is certain is that we "spring ahead" next Saturday night, so later sunsets await us regardless of the weather.
