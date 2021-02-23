THE BIG PICTURE
Another week, another round of snow. This one was a quick hitter, lasting only around 4 to 5 hours on average. But it dropped up to 4 to 5 inches of snow in that time, as snow fell at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour for a few hours from late Monday morning to early Monday afternoon. As a general rule, 2 to 5 inches of snow fell across much of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey, with a few isolated 6” amounts where heavier banding hung out just a bit longer. After some treacherous midday travel Monday, conditions vastly improved during the evening as snow had long since exited the region, and we were dry with temperatures actually a degree or two above freezing. Eventually, late last night, we did see most spots drop just below freezing, so you’ll still need to be mindful of a few icy spots possible for this morning’s travels. The rest of the week looks largely uneventful weather-wise, with milder temperatures around or above 40 degrees over the next three days allowing for some slow and steady melting of our deep and month-long February snow pack. There could be a passing rain or snow shower during the day today and again Wednesday night, but many will likely not see any more accumulating snow for the rest of this week. A modest shot of slightly colder air arrives to wrap up the week Friday, but is fleeting and departs in time for our next storm to bring us mostly rain to start the weekend on Saturday.
TODAY
A quieter day compared to Monday, today will still be a mostly cloudy one with a few passing rain or snow showers possible, especially from late morning on. While many will likely not see any accumulation, some spots, mainly from Interstate 78 and north, could pickup a coating. There might even be some isolated higher elevation spots in the Poconos that see up to 1”. Again, that would certainly be the exception and not the rule. Some modest snow melt should also occur as highs climb to around or just shy of 40 degrees. A bit of a brisk westerly breeze will add a bit of a chill though, with winds around 10-20mph throughout the day as a weak disturbance pivots through and produces a few raindrops or snowflakes.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through midweek with a mild Wednesday as highs climb into the mid 40s, and a slightly cooler but still seasonable Thursday with highs closer to 40 degrees. A weak cold front comes through later in the day or early at night, and may touch off a passing rain or snow shower but nothing more. Watch for a refreeze of any snow that does melt during the day each night, especially by Thursday night as some colder air settles in to wrap up the week. Expect a bit of a breeze each day around 10-15mph, from the southwest ahead of our front Wednesday and northwest behind it on Thursday.
FRIDAY
High pressure will build right overhead to end the week leading to ample sunshine and lighter winds. At the same time however, this high brings with it the heart of some colder air building into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. We can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s, although with the lighter winds, wind chills shouldn’t be too terribly different from the air temperature.
SATURDAY
High pressure will move off to our northeast working its way off the New England coastline by Saturday morning. At the same time, an area of low pressure and cold front out across the nation’s midsection will be advancing eastward closer to the region. Ahead of these features, a southerly wind flow will aid in drawing in milder air, so expect mostly rain in a lot of places for Saturday. Having said that, it’s possible right at the arrival of the precipitation, it will be cold enough in at least the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey to see a little snow and/or ice. Afternoon highs Saturday are eventually expected to reach the mid 40s.