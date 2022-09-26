After some rough weather late Sunday and Sunday night, things have quieted down for today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy conditions. The wind could gust as high as 30 mph at times. There can be a spotty shower this afternoon as well, with the best chance over NE PA. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. Our average high for late September should be in the mid 70s, and we'll be in the 60s after today.
So partly sunny, brisk, and cool weather will be the trend most of this week.
While Ian will be the BIG story this week along the Gulf Coast, the exact track is still far from certain. Depending on where it makes a landfall and its interaction with a trough to our north, its inland path will affect the upcoming weekend's weather, either directly from the storm's moisture, or indirectly from the flow around the system as it passes to our south or east.
MONDAY
While most of us will remain dry today with a mix of sun and clouds, there can be a spotty afternoon shower. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 70s, which will be the warmest temperature this week.
THE UPCOMING WEEK
Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures along with breezy conditions. Highs will be steady in the 60s with nights in the 40s which while cool for this time of year through the middle of the week.
By the end of the week, we'll be watching to our south to see where Ian goes. Depending on its track and intensity, we may have to contend with some leftover remnant rains from this system as we head into the weekend. For this complex weather system, patience will be key this week.