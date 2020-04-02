The sun actually came out on Wednesday for the first time in four days, and for some of us no less. So while still a bit cool for early spring with highs mostly in the middle 50s, it was nice to see some blue skies and some sunshine scattered throughout the day. The sun becomes even more prevalent today, if only for a day, as we'll get a chance to enjoy some rare mostly sunny skies for a change before clouds return late. It may be the only opportunity to use the forecast phrase 'mostly sunny' for a while, as more or less mostly cloudy skies remain a fixture in the forecast from Friday through the weekend, and likely through the first half of next week as well. Sure, there will be a few opportunities for at least some sun. And yes, there are no big storms in the forecast with only a few passing showers from time to time. But 'more clouds than sun' will likely be the common but likely unpopular forecast phrase of choice for the foreseeable future.
THURSDAY
Due to an ongoing traffic jam in the North Atlantic, our ocean storm will actually back in closer to New England instead of zipping out to sea. Our only impact from this today will be some brisk northwest winds, around 10 to 20 miles-per-hour with gusts to 30 miles per hour, which may add a bit of a chill to an otherwise seasonable day with highs expected to be in the mid 50s. As our ocean low begins to back in, some clouds may rotate down from New York and New England later today, but much of the day should feature a good deal of sunshine.
FRIDAY
As our ocean storm remains stuck in traffic, a piece of energy will rotate counter-clockwise around it early Friday. That means mostly cloudy skies will return, with a few rain showers possible later Thursday night into Friday morning, although any rain will be light and scattered. A still brisk north to northeast breeze will result, and the onshore component of that wind helps to keep the clouds in place much of the day with seasonable highs again in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in from eastern Canada and tries to provide a bright and dry day for Saturday to start the weekend, but that cursed (for those that treasure sunshine) onshore wind stays with us as well, keeping some low clouds in place. So while there is some sunshine on Saturday, it could be another one of those more clouds than sun type of days, with highs close to seasonable and in the mid 50s. After a little sunshine early Sunday, mostly cloudy skies should be the rule as the day progresses for a different reason. A weak cold front approaches from the west late in the day, bringing with it the chance of a few especially afternoon or evening showers. Highs may sneak up into the upper 50s ahead of our cold front, with some 60-degree weather finally poised to return next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some milder temperatures will make a long awaited return early next week with highs back above 60 degrees Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds and shower chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday with still mild temperatures. But with a front stalled out nearby, we'll have to watch to see what side of the front we're on as well as how prevalent any clouds and showers are to see just how mild we can get. Cooler weather likely returns by late next week.