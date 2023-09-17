Saturday featured a nice preview of early fall weather with quite the cool start in the morning followed by a pleasant and seasonably mild afternoon as highs reached the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. After our nice Saturday, a cold front that approaches later Sunday that will bring more clouds and some showers for the second half of the weekend. While the rain won't be too heavy, there will be occasional showers and periods of rain later Sunday and Sunday night. A few lingering shower Monday will be possible before the sunny, comfy, dry, and pleasant weather returns for most of next week. Expect 70s for highs by day and 50s at night through the start of fall next Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
While we should begin Sunday with some sunshine, look for skies to turn mostly cloudy as the day unfolds, and some showers should be arriving from the west during the afternoon. It continues to look a little wetter than it did a few days ago, not a washout, but with a few rounds of showers later Sunday afternoon and overnight, likely amounting to a quarter to half an inch of rain on average. Highs will be in the low 70s, with the morning drier and better and the afternoon cloudier and wetter. One exception to that rule may be areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially across New Jersey, where much of the rain may hold off until very late, and sunshine may hang around a little longer. These spots could see high temperatures get several degrees higher between 75 and 80 degrees. Despite Sunday's forecast being a bit more pessimistic, it's still the only big chance of rain in the forecast through all of next week.
MONDAY
The front that crosses the region Sunday night should largely be off to our east and offshore for Monday. A wave of low pressure moving north along that front however could complicate things a little. We still expect more dry times than wet times, but a few showers will also still be possible through the day, especially east into New Jersey. Stubborn clouds should also hang on for a bit before some breaks of sunshine return during the afternoon. Highs should be similar to Sunday reaching the low 70s. If clouds hang on longer though and shower coverage ends up being more widespread, then it could turn out to be a cooler day.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
For the remainder of the week, look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Highs should be mainly in the mid 70s each afternoon and the humidity will remain a non-factor. Overnight lows will stay nice and comfortable for sleeping and generally in the 50s.
