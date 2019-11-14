TONIGHT: Some cloudiness. A bit of rain or drizzle well to the south and east. Low: 25
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and becoming milder. High: 50
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 25
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
By no means was our Thursday a mild day, as highs for most of us only topped out around 40 to 45 degrees, still a solid 10 degrees colder than average for mid-November. But compared to the bitter and in many cases record cold of the last few days, we took a step in the more seasonable direction. We’ll take another step forward on Friday as sunnier skies should allow highs to inch up to around 50 degrees for a dry and pleasant end to the work and school week. However, the weekend will bring a step back in the chillier direction as yet another shot of unseasonably cold air brings highs back down to either side of 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend cold will not be of the record challenging variety, it continues the month long dominance of the colder than average temperatures.
There will be some clouds around overnight, but skies should gradually trend partly to mostly clear overnight for most of us. It won’t be quite as cold as the last few nights but still cold compared to average for a mid-November night, with lows expected to be in the mid 20s. On Friday, expect a good amount of sunshine, with, perhaps some high clouds farther south and east closer to the coast. Soak up the relative warmth with highs up around 50 degrees, if only for a day, and light westerly breezes. Another arctic cold front sweeps through Friday night with little fanfare, except to shift the winds around more to the north-northwest and kick up the breezes a little bit. Those breezes will usher in our next cold shot, the core of which will remain to our north across far Upstate New York and Northern New England. But even a glancing blow of cold Canadian air will be enough to bring highs back down into the upper 30s on Saturday, even with mostly sunny skies. Factor in a bit of a brisk northeast breeze around a cold Canadian high pressure to our north, and wind chills likely remain around or below freezing for most of the day.
The difference in pressure between our Canadian high and a developing low pressure off the East Coast will keep a sometimes brisk northeast breeze going Sunday and into early Monday as well, and keep temperatures colder than average with highs inching up to around 40 to 45 degrees late in the weekend and early next week. While the storm will remain fairly far off the coast, it will likely be close enough to bring an increase in clouds for everyone on Sunday and perhaps some showers later Sunday but more likely Sunday night points south and east towards the coast. Then those rain chances will increase for everyone by Monday, likely our best chance for a little wet weather next week.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with at least some sunshine, but a shower can’t entirely be ruled out either day. Winds will diminish on Tuesday but may kick up later in the week, as yet another storm develops out over the ocean around Wednesday. Like its predecessor, this one too should be far enough offshore to keep most of the impacts out over the ocean to our east. Temperatures creep back closer to seasonable levels next week with highs mostly around 50 degrees.
Have a good night and a great Friday!