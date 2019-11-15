TODAY: Mostly sunny and becoming milder. High: 53
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 25
SATURDAY: Brisk and colder again despite plenty of sunshine. High: 38 Low: 22
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
By no means was Thursday a mild day, as highs for most of us only topped out between 40 and 45 degrees, which is still a solid 10 degrees colder than normal for mid-November. Compared to the bitter, and in many cases record, cold of the last few days however, we took a step in the more seasonable direction. We’ll take another step forward today as sunnier skies and westerly winds should allow highs to climb back up to around 50 degrees making for a dry and pleasant end to the work and school week. The weekend however will bring a step back in the chillier direction as yet another shot of unseasonably cold air brings highs back down to either side of 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend cold will not be of the record challenging variety, it continues the month long dominance of the colder than normal temperatures.
Early on last night, we still had a fair amount of cloud cover hanging over from the daytime Thursday. As we progressed through the overnight however, skies turned out mostly clear in many locations with the exception being areas south of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey where there was more in the way of cloud cover due to some moisture streaming up the Eastern Seaboard. There may have even been a brief shower or some sleet in far eastern parts of Salem, Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington Counties in New Jersey. Last night also wasn't quite as cold as the last few nights, but it was still cold compared to normal as lows dropped into the mid 20s.
For today, much of the region can expect ample sunshine, with areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the coast, seeing just a little bit more in the way of high clouds, certainly early, thanks to moisture streaming northward along a stationary front off the Southeast and lower Mid-Atlantic Coasts. Thanks to plenty of sun and a westerly downsloping wind, afternoon highs should get back to the low 50s, which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. If you like these sort of temperatures, soak it up while you can because another arctic cold front sweeps through tonight kicking up the breeze and shifting it around to a north-northwesterly component. This north-northwesterly flow will usher in the next cold shot, the core of which will remain to our north across far Upstate New York and Northern New England. Even a glancing blow of cold Canadian air however will be enough to bring highs back down into the upper 30s on Saturday, even with mostly sunny skies. Factor in a brisk northeast breeze around a cold Canadian high pressure system to our north, and wind chills will likely remain around or below freezing for most of the day.
The difference in air pressure between Canadian high pressure and a developing low pressure system off the East Coast will keep a sometimes brisk northeast breeze going Sunday and into early Monday as well. This will also keep temperatures colder than normal with highs inching up to the low and mid 40s late in the weekend and early next week. While low pressure should remain well off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Coasts, it will likely be close enough to bring an increase in clouds for everyone on Sunday, and perhaps some showers Sunday night for points south and east towards the coast. Rain chances will then increase for everyone on Monday as the offshore low pressure system interacts with an upper level trough moving into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Monday will likely feature the best chance for a little wet weather next week.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry with at least some sunshine, but a shower can’t entirely be ruled out either day. Winds will diminish on Tuesday but may kick up later in the week, as yet another storm develops out over the ocean around Wednesday. Like its predecessor, this one should also be far enough offshore to keep most of the impacts well to our east out over the ocean. Temperatures should also rebound back closer to seasonable levels next week with highs mostly near 50 degrees.
Have a great and safe Friday and upcoming weekend!