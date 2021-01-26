What we described on Monday as our “nuisance” winter weather event for today turned out to be just that. While most places didn’t see an initial coating to an inch of snow, outside of the higher elevations from the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, most of us did see a few periods of sleet and freezing rain that produced a light coating of sleet or glaze of ice on untreated surfaces from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Outside of a few lingering snowflakes in the mountains or patches of drizzle or freezing drizzle through the first half of tonight, we’ll dry out and partiallyclear out into Wednesday. We’ll also be treated to one day of briefly milder air, with highs around 40 degrees on our hump day. After that though, it’s all downhill the rest of the week, as a surge of arctic air rides some blustery breezes into the Northeast from Thursday through Saturday. For the first time this winter, we may see back-to-back days with highs only in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. While cold, it does look dry with increasing sunshine to wrap up the week, which will last through most of the upcoming weekend. Our next opportunity for some snow arrives early next week with what may be a developing coastal storm, but the track and strength of any storm will dictate whether it’s a hit or miss for us on Monday with respect to any snow.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Plenty of clouds will linger throughout the night, with some stagnant low-level moisture aiding in the development of some patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle, as well as some flurries, especially in the higher elevations. We’ll still need to watch for some localized slippery spots, although any main roads and certainly anything that has been treated should be ok. Temperatures hold steady around freezing this evening, and only fall back a few degrees to around 30° overnight.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the nicest overall day of the week, temperature-wise and weather-wise. Expect clouds to break for partly sunny skies, as the cold will ease and highs get up to near 40 degrees. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze that will keep it feeling like the 30s throughout the day, but that’s still not bad considering where we’re going later this week, and that’s down.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A strong ocean storm will develop well off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday, too far away to provide any snow for us. However, it will help to drag down a blast of arctic air as it departs. While the core of the cold will settle into New England, we’ll certainly feel the chill as well, with some gusty north to northwesterly breezes delivering the cold air Thursday into Friday, with the cold lingering into Saturday as well but with lighter winds. Expect highs to only be in the low 30s on Thursday, but with wind chills well below freezing as winds gust to 40mph. And for the first time this winter, we may have back-to-back days with highs stuck in the 20s Friday and Saturday, with colder wind chills all the while. Overnight lows will drop deep into the teens each night. Weather-wise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, but ineffective sunshine as the arctic air settles in.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The cold will ease a bit late in the weekend and early next week as highs get back up to near freezing, as our next window for some wintry weather heads our way. At first glance, the set up looks favorable with a cold high pressure to our north over Canada and a storm passing by to our south and possibly reorganizing off the coast. But we’ve learned this winter that things have to come together just perfectly for a bigger storm, as the pieces can always stay separate and miss us if the timing is off. At least there’s something to watch in the long term, but whether or not it pans out remains to be seen. Right now, there’s a chance for snow later Sunday night through early Tuesday, but details are days away from being ironed out.
