Thanks to the region being squeezed in between Canadian high pressure to our west, and a departing low pressure system and cold front to our east stretching from Atlantic Canada down across the Atlantic Ocean, some fairly gusty winds were experienced over the last 24 hours. This northwesterly flow also helped return some pretty cold temperatures to the region with highs today only reaching the low and mid 30s in most spots, and only 20s for the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Other than the cold and wind though, we had plenty of sunshine today with hardly a cloud in sight. The sunny skies today is the start of a dry stretch that should take us right through early next week, with no appreciable rain or snow in sight. In true fickle March fashion, it’s an up and down ride temperature-wise, with more downs than ups this week and probably more ups next week as a milder pattern tries to take hold. While today will likely stand out as the coldest day over the next seven, another shot of chilly and breezy weather arrives later this week and likely sticks around through the first weekend of the month as well. We’ll sneak in one mild day on Wednesday, which will be the pick day of the forecast with 50-degree sunshine expected.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A mainly clear night is expected with lighter winds as high pressure builds closer. It will be a seasonably cold night with lows in the mid 20s, but with the wind chill less of a factor as winds thankfully diminish overnight. Once again, thanks to melting snow and water running across streets, watch out for a refreeze and areas of black ice leading to slippery spots overnight into the Wednesday morning rush.
WEDNESDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the first week of March, with mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs close to 50 degrees, likely our only shot at 50 until Tuesday of next week. While still a bit breezy, it will be a milder and more manageable west to southwest breeze around 10-15mph. Soak up the milder air, as another shot of cold arrives in time for the end of the week.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
We’ll turn colder again for the end of the week and the first weekend of March, with partly sunny skies much of the time and continued dry weather. However, highs, which should be in the mid 40s for the first week of March, will be going in the other direction. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 40s as winds increase again and deliver our next shot of chill, and then upper 30s will likely be the rule Friday into the weekend, with continued brisk breezes adding a chill. Later Thursday into Friday should feature the windiest weather, with 15-25mph northwesterly winds and 30+mph gusts delivering our next cold shot.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A large dome of high pressure building in at the start of next week will keep our sunny and dry weather going. A ridge in the jet stream will also start to develop over the eastern half of the country. These two things combined will aid in some pretty noticeable warming as we work through next week. On Monday we can expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures returning to the more seasonable mid 40s. Then Tuesday and beyond, temperatures should be climbing through the 50s for highs, perhaps even approaching 60 degrees in a few spots mid to late next week.
