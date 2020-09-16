Our weather continues to be influenced by a large area of high pressure which originated over Canada and is now slowly working its way off the Northeast coastline. Normally, a shot of Canadian air this time of year would lead to deep blue skies. However, thanks to the presence of high altitude smoke from those western wildfires thousands of miles away, hazy sunshine and milky skies continue to be the rule of an otherwise nice day. Southwest winds on the back side of that high allowed highs to climb back to around 70 degrees today, and Thursday warms up even more as highs climb well into the 70s. Some clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, but that front brings nothing more than some extra clouds and perhaps a brief shower or two Thursday night into early Friday. The bigger impacts of that front will be felt behind it, as another stronger area of Canadian high pressure delivers another stronger and longer lasting shot of cool air for the upcoming weekend, which looks sunny and dry but with more of an October feel. The remnant rains of Sally, which made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday, will stay off to our south and east and get swept out into the Atlantic Ocean.
TONIGHT
Skies should start out clear tonight with a little haze of course from the smoke. After midnight, look for a few more mid and high clouds to start to role in, however skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy. With a little more cloud cover late tonight, plus a little uptick in humidity and a light southwesterly wind flow, overnight lows shouldn’t get as cool as previous nights, only dropping into the low 50s.
THURSDAY
A cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and slide through our area during the day on Thursday, but with little fanfare as it passes. Outside of some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine on Thursday, expect a mainly dry and also a warmer day, with highs into the upper 70s. Soak up the warmth while it's here, as things turn sharply cooler by the time the weekend arrives. That cold front could spark a stray shower or two anytime from Thursday evening through Friday, but most of the time remains dry and many of us won't see a drop of rain. The best chance for a few showers will be farther southeast you travel, especially from the Delaware Valley and towards the shore. And this small chance of a shower may be the only chance of any rain for at least the next week.
FRIDAY
While the northern fringes of Sally's leftover moisture may clip areas south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and especially the shore with a few morning showers, most of us remain dry on Friday with clouds and a few primarily morning showers giving way to drier and brighter weather with some sun later in the day. It will turn a little breezy and noticeably cooler compared to Thursday, with highs mainly in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
A new area of high pressure builds in and delivers an even cooler shot of air compared to the last one. Expect lots of sunshine with daytime highs only in the mid 60s and nighttime lows even deeper down into the 40s. Brisk breezes will add to the chilly air on Saturday, while winds diminish Sunday as high pressure continues to build in.