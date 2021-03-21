More dry, sunny, and pleasant spring-like weather can be expected for the rest of the weekend into the start of next week as a big area of high pressure continues flexing its muscles across the region. Highs will get a little warmer reaching to at or a few ticks above 60 degrees over the next several days. Overnight lows will start to get a little warmer as well thanks to returned cloud cover. By mid to late next week, a few disturbances will start to move into the area bringing more clouds and some chances for showers, although high temperatures are still expected to remain close to or just above 60 degrees. A stronger front looks to move through overnight Thursday or Friday morning bringing a period of steadier and heavier rain with perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
High pressure moves towards the New England shoreline for Sunday with a broad reach stretching back into our region keeping ample blue sky in place and light winds. This will keep our weather dry with mostly sunny skies and once again pleasant afternoon high temperatures around or just above 60 degrees. While the mornings will start quite cold, look for afternoon highs to get a little warmer topping out in the lower 60s. It will be a pleasant afternoon both days for outdoor activities
TUESDAY
A storm system will be trying to get a little better organized out across the nation’s mid-section on Tuesday, and as this system pushes a little further east, it will probably finally send some more clouds our way Tuesday. Don’t fret though because the day looks to be dry yet again and we’ll likely start with sunshine which will gradually mix with more of those high clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures yet again will reach some very pleasant levels in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
A wave of energy from our developing storm system out across the nation’s mid-section will approach the region late in the day on Wednesday. In advance of this feature, look for skies to turn mostly cloudy Wednesday, however much of the day remains dry. It’s not until closer to sunset into the nighttime that a few showers may move in from west to east. Even with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, we still expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our initial wave of energy that moves through late Wednesday will gradually exit to our north and east for Thursday. The system will remain close enough and combine with moisture aloft streaming up from our south that skies are expected to be mostly cloudy once again Thursday. Much of the day looks dry, but we can’t entirely rule out a spotty shower. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s, so yet again, it will be a rather warm day despite all the clouds. A more potent area of low pressure and cold front finally looks to move in later Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a round of steadier rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. That system should clear the region for the second half of Friday allowing skies to gradually clear. It looks to still be quite warm Friday even in the wake of our cold front as highs are expected to reach the mid 60s.
