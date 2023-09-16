It's September weather at its finest over the last few days, with cool and comfy overnight lows close to 50 degrees, and refreshingly mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine all the while. And minus one small bump along our nice weather road for Sunday and Sunday night when our only chance of wet weather arrives, it's more of this quintessential September weather for Saturday, and for most of next week as well. Hurricane Lee will pass hundreds of miles to our east over the next 24 hours, providing nothing more than a brisk breeze and some rough surf and rip currents along the coast. After a nice Saturday, it's a cold front that approaches later Sunday that will bring more clouds and some showers for the second half of the weekend. While the rain won't be heavy, there will be occasional showers Sunday and Sunday night, before skies clear out on Monday and the sunny, comfy, dry, and pleasant weather returns for most of next week, with 70s by day and 50s at night through the start of fall next Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
This will be the better weekend day, as rain chances have increased for Sunday. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, with some high clouds mixed with the sunshine especially north and east of the Lehigh Valley. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze, around 10-20mph, with Hurricane Lee well to our east and north. However, expect high surf and rip currents if you're at the beach for the last weekend of summer (fall officially begins next Saturday September 23rd). Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with continued refreshingly low humidity levels. Skies should be clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, with chilly overnight lows into the upper 40s as winds diminish.
SUNDAY
While we may begin Sunday with some sunshine, it now looks to be an earlier arrival of clouds and rain chances, as early as midday Sunday into the afternoon. It also looks a little wetter than it did a few days ago, not a washout but with a few rounds of showers Sunday afternoon and overnight, likely amounting to around a quarter of an inch of rain on average. Highs will be in the low 70s, with the morning drier and better and the afternoon cloudier and wetter. Despite Sunday's forecast turning a little more pessimistic, it's still the only chance of rain in the forecast through all of next week.
NEXT WEEK
Expect clouds to mix with some sunshine Monday along with a few lingering showers through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s as skies gradually improve later in the day. For the remainder of the week, look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Highs will continue to be mainly in the mid to lower 70s each afternoon and the humidity will remain a non-factor. Overnight lows will stay nice and comfortable for sleeping and generally in the 50s.
