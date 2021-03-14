Hold on to your hats! Sunday will be bright but windy with chilly northwest winds anywhere from 15-25 mph and gusting near 40 mph at times. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect through late Monday afternoon due to high winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop could become difficult to contain - please use extra caution with flame today. We'll also gain an extra hour of daylight this evening thanks to Daylight Saving Time which is a sign that spring is near, however, temperatures will actually get even colder to start next week with highs struggling to get above 40 degrees. Monday should continue with plenty of sunshine and you'll notice winds will finally settle down. Tuesday features a chance for a stray shower or even some wet snowflakes to mix in, mainly in the mountains and higher elevations. This weak wave of low pressure will exit quickly before a stronger system arrives by Thursday. The late week round two system will be more impactful with scattered showers, some of which could be heavy at times. Temperatures will grow a little, too, near 50 Wednesday and middle 50s Thursday. There will be a few lingering clouds Friday but overall conditions will improve throughout the day and into the weekend. Astronomical spring, also known as the vernal equinox, will arrive Saturday March 20 and it looks like the few days of spring will warm up a little each day amid plenty of sunshine!
SUNDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Sunday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but another precipitation-free cold front will be building in from the northwest as the day progresses. This will tighten up that pressure gradient again which will lead to winds turning rather gusty once more, mainly from midday onward. Gusts may be up to 40 mph. The westerly breeze kicking up in advance of our front should actually aid in warming temperatures a little bit compared to Saturday with a downsloping flow. Expect highs to get back into the low and a few mid 50s Sunday.
MONDAY
Canadian high pressure will build in for Monday keeping all the sunshine we saw over the weekend in place. And while winds will be lighter compared to Sunday, don’t let all the sun fool you as a northwesterly wind flow behind a cold front will drop temperatures back to chilly levels. Look for the numbers to only get to around or just above 40 degrees Monday.
TUESDAY
We’ll keep that chilly air in place for Tuesday with highs likely no warmer than the lower 40s as an area of low pressure approaches from our southwest. A weak area of low pressure sliding through quickly which could squeeze out a few isolated showers. If we do indeed see precipitation Tuesday, it might actually be cold enough to see a light mix of snow, rain, and ice, especially in higher elevations, but no significant accumulations are expected.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s storm system could leave a lingering shower first thing in the morning Wednesday otherwise expect improving conditions. Temperatures should also respond to the drier and sunnier weather as highs climb back to or near the 50-degree mark.
THURSDAY
A second and possibly stronger area of low pressure is expected to arrive from the south and west bringing a much needed dose of measurable rainfall. Forecast models have some differences on how this system will evolve with a strong ridge to our north possibly weakening or pushing it to our south. We’ll lean towards scattered showers but know that the forecast may change to a drier one over the course in the days ahead.
