Our week-long heat wave broke on Wednesday, and even more comfortable air continued to trickle in on Thursday as dew points steadily lowered. As a cold front sweeps any lingering humidity closer to the shore out to sea overnight, we're left with three near-perfect days weather-wise from Friday through Sunday. That's especially true if you treasure comfortable air in the middle of summer, especially after sweating through the past week. A pair of mostly sunny days are expected Friday and Saturday, with a bonus nice day on Sunday with sunshine mixing with increasing clouds. All three days will have highs near 80 degrees and refreshingly low humidity levels, and even comfier nights for sleeping with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Things change early next week, as low pressure meanders its way through the Northeast U.S., complete with more clouds, cool temperatures, and increasing rain chances. Just how wet it will be will be determined by the track and strength of this low, but right now, Monday and perhaps Tuesday look to be the wettest days next week, followed by some improvements later in the week. However, no more 90-degree heat is expected through the middle of August.
TONIGHT
A secondary cold front will slide through early tonight, with a few clouds and maybe a spotty shower this evening out ahead of it, and clearing skies and cooler and more comfortable air building in behind it. Instead of the muggy overnight lows near 70 degrees we've grown so accustomed to of late, expect a comfier night with lowering humidity levels and lows in the low 60s. Even cooler nights are ahead into the weekend. The August full moon will also light the way overnight, with the full "sturgeon" moon rising around 8:30pm on the eastern horizon.
FRIDAY
Many of us will welcome the comfort with open arms on Friday, with mostly sunny skies from start to finish with nothing more than a few fair weather cumulus clouds dotting the deep blue sky. Look for a cool and comfy northerly breeze around 10-15mph, and highs back in the low 80s with noticeably lower and refreshing humidity levels. Friday night looks mostly clear with great sleeping weather and lows down in the mid 50s. The annual Perseids meteor shower will also peak Friday night, and the clear skies provide great viewing conditions. However, the natural light pollution from the August full moon will play a little bit of a spoiler and make some meteors more difficult to see.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend should feature mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday with more clouds later in the day. It looks dry, comfortably warm, and pleasant with daytime highs around 80 degrees, and nighttime lows between 55 and 60 degrees. Enjoy the nice weekend days and the nice sleeping weather at night. Unsettled weather looks to possibly set up early next week.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S., and as a result, expect an unsettled pattern Monday and Tuesday with lots of clouds and some occasional showers and storms. Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, but some beneficial rains are likely for some if this set up comes to fruition. Given the clouds and rain chances, temperatures likely remain cooler than average, with highs only in the mid and upper 70s early next week.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If that upper level low hangs around, then so will the clouds and rain chances. If it can pivot farther north and east up into New England, our weather will slowly improve mid-week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Either way, the high heat and humidity look to stay away, with highs not far from 80 degrees, a little cooler than average for this time of year.
TRACK THE WEATHER: