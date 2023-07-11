Skies stay mostly clear tonight and mostly sunny again Wednesday as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees without much humidity. Thereafter, it's back to a sticky and unsettled weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend, with clouds, some hazy sunshine, and daily opportunities for at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although no repeats of last Sunday appear likely. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and with high humidity, it will feel like 90-degrees from time to time, but there are no heat waves or extended stretches of well above average temperatures in the forecast as the high heat continues to stay away for much of the summer so far. The tropics have been fairly quiet so far this season. The only area of interest right now is an area of low pressure northeast of Bermuda which has low to medium odds for any tropical development within the next 5 days and it's no threat locally.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
Skies remain mostly clear for the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will feel refreshing, falling down to the lower 60s amid light breezes.
WEDNESDAY
We'll copy and paste Tuesday's weather onto Wednesday's plate, perhaps tacking on a few degrees to our highs, which should get us up around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon but still with tolerable humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot but not humid and dry day, the last guaranteed dry day this week as thunderstorm chances return thereafter. Also, worth mentioning there could be a shower or thunderstorm off to our north and west but overall expect another dry day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The higher humidity returns to wrap up the week, with more clouds, some hazy sunshine, and a few pop-up t-storms each day. However, activity should be more scattered and short-lived, compared to the deluge some saw over last weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, warm but not all that hot for this time of year, with higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter however. Thunderstorm chances are likely higher later Thursday into Friday, then diminish a bit but still linger nonetheless into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend looks like a humid with a classic summery pattern - one with a mix of clouds, some sun, and a few thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon and evening, but more likely hit and miss stuff and nothing widespread. Highs remain in the upper 80s and nights will mainly be in the upper 60s. The theme this summer of more humid than hot looks to continue through next weekend.
