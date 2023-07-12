Skies stay mostly sunny again Wednesday as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees without too much humidity.
Thereafter, it's back to a sticky and unsettled weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend, with clouds, some hazy sunshine, and daily opportunities for at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although no repeats of last Sunday appear likely.
Highs will remain in the upper 80s and with high humidity, it will feel like 90-degrees from time to time, but there are no heat waves or extended stretches of well-above-average temperatures in the forecast as the high heat continues to stay away for much of the summer so far.
The tropics have been fairly quiet so far this season. The only area of interest right now is an area of low pressure northeast of Bermuda which has low to medium odds for any tropical development within the next 5 days and it's no threat locally.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
We'll copy and paste Tuesday's weather onto Wednesday's plate, perhaps tacking on a few degrees to our highs, which should get us up around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon but still with tolerable humidity.
Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot but not humid day.
It will also be the last guaranteed dry day this week as thunderstorm chances return thereafter. Also, it's worth mentioning there could be a shower or thunderstorm off to our north and west but overall expect another dry day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The higher humidity returns to wrap up the week, with more clouds, some hazy sunshine, and a few pop-up t-storms each day. However, activity should be more scattered and short-lived, compared to the deluge some saw over last weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 80s, warm but not all that hot for this time of year, with higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter however.
Thunderstorm chances are likely higher later Thursday into Friday, then diminish a bit but still linger nonetheless into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend will feature a classic summery pattern - one with a mix of clouds, some sun, and a few thunderstorms.
Neither day looks to be a washout as of now, but a quick-hitting shower or storm may put a pause on any outdoor plans.
Highs remain in the upper 80s and nights will mainly be in the upper 60s - the theme this summer of more humid than hot carries on.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A consistent temperature trend will linger into next week with no big temperature swings or big heat. Humidity won't be going anywhere anytime soon but should be tolerable.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the week along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday. Finally, it looks like we'll see more dry time by this time next week.
