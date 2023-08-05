The first weekend of August will be filled with plentiful sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and comfortably low humidity levels. A few thundershowers may approach by Sunday evening or overnight, but a better chance of scattered storms will arrive for Monday and Monday night, along with some noticeably higher humidity. Comfier and drier air builds in on Tuesday, and then sticks around through the middle of next week, with seasonably warm (but not hot) highs all along mostly in the low to mid 80s. Some more humidity looks to build in later in the week along with our next best chance for unsettled weather. Also, as we carry on through hurricane season, things are all quiet across the tropics and there are no tropical features to watch through at least early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday looks to be a mostly sunny day from start to finish, with comfortably low humidity, light northerly breezes, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, everything an ideal early August day should be. With mostly clear skies and light winds for Saturday night, expect a comfortably cool night, though not as cool as some nights earlier this week, with lows either side of the 60-degree mark.
SUNDAY
Sunday will start out with mostly sunny skies, then some clouds increase late in the day. While most of the day is warm, dry, and continued comfortable, there is the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm sneaking in from central PA, towards evening or the first part of Sunday night. Areas west of the Lehigh Valley would be favored for an evening or overnight shower or thunderstorm. Humidity will remain tolerable on Sunday with highs back up in the mid 80s, just like Saturday.
MONDAY
So we appear to have a nice weekend sandwiched between sticky and stormy days Friday and Monday, so our next opportunity for some higher humidity and resulting scattered storms arrives on Monday and continues into Monday night. Expect a day much like Friday with mostly cloudy skies, highs around 80 degrees, and some scattered storms, although it won't rain all or even most of the day.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A shower or thunderstorm may linger on Tuesday, as will some humidity. But both the humidity and rain chances will be on the decline on Tuesday as comfier air again returns. So look for partly sunny skies with increasingly comfortable weather through the middle of the week, with highs back up near seasonable levels and mostly in the mid 80s. Wednesday is entirely dry and Thursday is mainly dry, with some thunderstorms possible Thursday evening into Friday to wrap up next week.
