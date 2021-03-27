Allentown set a new record high yesterday at 77 degrees beating the previous record high of 74 degrees set back in 1925. Philly set a new record high, too, of 83 degrees beating the previous record high of 80 degrees set back in 1921. Trenton also finally set a new record high of 81 degrees beating the previous record high of 79 degrees set back in 1910. This weekend, Saturday will be the day to be outside - soaking up sunshine and mild temperatures! Come Sunday, another cold front will bring a round of gusty showers and storms to wrap up the weekend. The new week will begin will cooler temperatures and gusty winds following the cold front but it will be dry.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, there’s no true cold air, as Saturday’s highs will still be a good 10 to 15 degrees above average and in the upper 60s. Winds will also be more tolerable as compared to yesterday - operating around 10-15mph. Still, enjoy a nice spring day today with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, certainly the better of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds and gusty winds and our next opportunity for some rain and storms, with around a half inch to one inch of rain possible on Sunday. Despite the wet weather, it will remain mild with highs in the middle 60s ahead of our next cold front. Some data shows enough instability and wind shear across the area to lead to an isolated severe threat with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The risk is low but not zero so certainly something to keep a close eye on. The best chance for severe weather would be the further south you head from Interstate 78.
MONDAY
Look out for a bright but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning but with highs back to seasonable levels in the low 50s. Factor in a gusty northwest breeze, and it will feel cooler.
TUESDAY
Tuesday should see the winds diminish again as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. The high should also keep our weather dry with just a bit more cloud cover mixed with sunshine compared to Monday thanks to a weak disturbance moving by to our south. Highs should also get a little warmer, climbing back into the upper 50s with more of a southerly wind flow.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudier on Wednesday, but temperatures continue to get warmer, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in pushing highs back into the mid 60s, even with more clouds. A few showers are also not out of the question, especially later in the day, but dry times look to dominate at this point overall compared to wet times.
