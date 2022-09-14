A refreshing cold front moved through last night bringing more crisp and drier air.
Waking up this morning, you'll notice a nice feel to the air and that'll stay with us for the next few days. A ridge of high pressure will anchor itself over the region and will provide plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the next several days.
Rain chances remain squashed, so you'll need to give your gardens a good dose of water as mother nature won't provide in that department.
Over the weekend, high pressure will begin to move offshore, bringing a warm southwesterly flow helping to boost temperatures back to the 80s after a stretch of 70s through most of the week.
WEDNESDAY
A pleasant day is expected as we reach the midweek. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s.
Another cold front will pass through later today but will feature no precipitation.
Overnight lows will drop back to the cool 50s amid mostly clear skies.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will return, bringing plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week with comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the middle 70s.
Nighttime lows should also return to refreshingly cool levels again in the 50s, possibly even feature several spots dipping into at least the upper 40s!
WEEKEND
The wonderful weather continues into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect a beautiful start Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and nighttime temperatures in the 50s.
High pressure will begin to move off shore and that will pump in some warmer air thanks to a southwesterly flow. It'll still be bright Sunday but warmer with temperatures climbing back to the 80s.
