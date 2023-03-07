For the remainder of the work week, high pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern keeping skies bright and temperatures cool. Afternoon highs will stay fairly consistent, growing to the middle and lower 40s with nights in the 20s and 30s. Winds will stay blustery with gusts near 30-35 mph, even higher in the Poconos and some backyards, through Wednesday before settling a bit Thursday and Friday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, then clouds will begin to increase as the next storm system approaches. So, as we get closer to the weekend, a complex storm system may affect our area. Some precipitation can be expected from this system; however, the track of the storm and the timing have not settled yet among the computer models. That will determine the timing and extent of the precipitation, as well as if any colder air will eventually get more involved. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates with regards to this part of the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy skies will take us through this evening amid windy conditions. There could still be gusts upwards of 30 mph overnight into Wednesday. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and with the winds factored in, it'll feel like the teens in some spots tonight into Wednesday morning. Skies stay bright Wednesday and temperatures will climb to the lower 40s amid wind gusts near 30 mph.
THURSDAY
High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern keeping things quiet and dry across the region. Temperatures remain a touch below normal, with afternoon high temperatures growing to the middle 40s. Winds will be breezy at times operating 15- 20 mph but should settle a bit at night. Overnight low will stay chilly, falling to the middle 20s.
FRIDAY
The week will close on a dry note during the day with afternoon high temperatures climbing to the middle and upper 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as the next area of low pressure begins to approach the area. Depending on the timing, there could be rain or snow shower around or after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the middle 30s.
WEEKEND
We'll be watching Saturday for our next possible storm system, however, the track, timing and strength remain somewhat uncertain. Still with somewhat limited cold air in place, precipitation type looks to be mainly rain with a wintry mix possible around and north of I-79. Stay tuned this week for more updates! What is certain is that we "spring ahead" early Sunday morning with the beginning of Daylight-Saving Time. So, we'll lose an hour of sleep turning out clocks forward an hour but that also means later sunsets (after 7pm) await us starting Sunday evening!
