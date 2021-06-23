The cold front has made it's way offshore and now we have a nice stretch of weather for the rest of the week! That means the next few nights will feature great sleeping weather with comfortably cool overnight lows in the 50s and clearer skies. And the next three days should all feature comfortably warm sunshine with refreshingly low humidity levels, and afternoon highs around 75 to 80 degrees.
But if you like the warmer and more humid weather, it's late June, and it never stays away for too long this time of year. Right on cue, expect the sticky and summery weather to return for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Higher humidity levels will spark at least the chance of a shower or thunderstorm or two, but much of the time should remain dry.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
If you're not a fan of the heat and humidity, then these days are for you! Look for abundant sunshine, comfortably mild highs around 75 to 80 degrees, low humidity levels, and light breezes with high pressure sliding through.
Nighttime lows will remain in the low to mid 50s as the muggy nights remain on hiatus, at least for now.
FRIDAY
An old stalled out front out over the ocean and a weak area of low pressure make be a bit of a nuisance on Friday, especially closer to the coast for beachgoers, as it slowly backs towards the shore. While there isn't much moisture for this feature to work with, it will spread at least some extra clouds into our skies.
So let's go partly sunny on Friday and still mainly dry and fairly comfortable, but there could be a shower or two sneaking into coastal areas closer to our nuisance feature. Highs will still be around 80 degrees, with humidity levels likely not inching up significantly until Friday night and the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as south to southwest winds bring in the warmer and more tropical airmass.
A cold front will lie to our north and west through the Great Lakes, and likely be the best focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. However, given the stickier weather, a daily pop-up t-storm or two can't be ruled out here either, even though it looks dry most of the time.
Expect highs to climb into the mid and upper 80s, more seasonable for this time of year, with partly sunny skies throughout the weekend.
