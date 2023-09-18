After a cloudy and rainy start to the week, we'll continue to see clearing through the evening and overnight hours as skies trend mostly clear. High pressure will establish itself and that will bring a nice, dry stretch of weather from Tuesday through Friday. Expect 70s for highs by day and 40s and 50s at night amid low humidity. Fall officially begins early Saturday morning and this year it'll arrive amid more clouds and a few showers as an area of low pressure rides up the coast. The wet weather will likely carry into Sunday, too. Expect high temperatures both days this weekend to be on the cooler side, mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
A few clouds will linger to start then skies will become mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the cool and comfortable lower 50s amid lower humidity.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
For the remainder of the week, look for partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Highs should be mainly in the mid 70s each afternoon and the humidity will remain a non-factor. Overnight lows will stay nice and comfortable for sleeping and generally in the 50s (more 40s possible Tuesday night).
WEEKEND
Forecast guidance is hinting at an area of low pressure trying to creep up the coast and this may spread some rain our way. Both days look to have a few showers but as of early this week, it doesn't look like a washout situation. High temperatures will be a bit cool thanks to the clouds and showers, so expect upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon and upper 50s and lower 60s at night.
