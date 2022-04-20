After a wintry start to the week, some lingering chilly air will mean another morning in the 30s and a lingering light brisk breeze leading to below freezing wind chills. Abundant sunshine should be welcomed back on Wednesday, with less chilly highs in the upper 50s. Granted, that's still a little cool for this time of year. We'll step back up into the more seasonable low to mid 60s on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and just the slight chance of a passing shower. Friday gets the nod as the pick day of the week with sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures and Sunday should be similar, with a brief and modest hiccup in between on Saturday with more clouds, some sun, and cooler but seasonable low 60s to start the weekend.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Wednesday and Friday look to be a pair of partly to mostly sunny spring days, with Wednesday still a bit brisk and cool for this time of year, but better than the last few days, with highs in the upper 50s. Friday we'll surge back up to around 70 degrees. In between on Thursday, there will be some cloudier periods and maybe a passing shower or two, but much of the time looks dry with seasonable highs in the low to mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND
Some question marks remain surrounding the weekend. An area of high pressure to our north will try to push offshore from New England and build southward while a frontal boundary gets hung up somewhere near or south and west of the region. Forecast guidance has big differences on the strength of the high to the north as well as its exact positioning. This in turn will be a key player in what exactly happens to our front to the south and west. At this point we’ll go with mainly dry conditions and high temperatures in the low and mid 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, some sun, and perhaps a stray shower. Then Sunday we think things get a bit warmer to around or just above 70 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. But much of this part of the forecast is still very much up in the air at this point. It’s always tough this time of the year to forecast back door frontal positions way out in the extended, and this can often mean drastic changes to temperature forecasts as you progress closer to the days. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: