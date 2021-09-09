After yet another round of heavy rain, localized flooding, and strong storms, our fourth in less than four weeks if you're counting, many of us are waving the white flag and declaring mercy from Mother Nature. And she's ready to show us some for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with a mainly dry and pleasant stretch of weather through Sunday. Early next week, a front may set up show over the Northeast and Great Lakes, and we may alternate between the cooler and warmer side of that front. And when that front is nearby, a few showers are possible from time to time. However, we look entirely dry through Sunday and any rain next week looks mostly on the lighter and scattered side, with no tropical systems to be concerned about either through next week. We'll be at our coolest on Friday (low 70s) and Friday night (near 50°), and at our warmest Sunday and Monday and perhaps again Wednesday, with highs inching past 80 degrees each afternoon.
TONIGHT
While some stubborn clouds hung around much of the day on Thursday, we'll finally see them clear out overnight. After an early evening shower in a few spots, skies trend more clear overnight. As a result, expect a cooler and comfier night compared to the past few, with lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
For the second straight week, our Friday will have a fall-ish feel, with partly to mostly sunny skies, a noticeable northwest breeze, and highs only in the low to mid 70s, a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for early September. With clear skies and diminishing winds overnight, Friday night will be the coolest of the forecast, with lows near 50 degrees for many and some mid to upper 40s in the normally cooler spots.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
This could be of the nicest from start to finish weekends we've seen in a while, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days expected. Temperatures will warm a little each day, as Saturday gets up into the mid 70s after a very cool and crisp start, and Sunday climbs into the low 80s, dry and quite all the while. A shower or two is possible Sunday night, but the weekend days look to be keepers.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll watch a front early next week bob up and down across the Northeast. We're likely on the warmer side of it Monday and Wednesday, and the cooler side on Tuesday. Warmer means highs in the 80s, while cooler likely means 70s. Weather-wise, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine each day, and all three days look more dry than wet. However, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially days when the front is nearby or sliding up and down through the area.
