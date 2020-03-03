If you’re a glass is half full person, you will probably highlight the sunny start to our Tuesday and the continued warmth, as highs flirted with 60 degrees for much of the area, still a good 15 degrees warmer than average. If you’re more of glass is half empty individual, you’ll likely focus on the thickening clouds and round of rain that came through this afternoon. So yes, today was not as nice as yesterday, and no other day this week will compare either. But we’ll bring back the sunshine over the next few days and keep things fairly mild for early March, with highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Yet if it’s a repeat of Monday’s mid 60s and sunshine that you are craving, Mother Nature may have the cure for you. And coincidentally, it is forecast to return for an encore next Monday. But before we get back to that spring-like feel, we will have a two-day interlude of seasonably chilly and brisk weather to muddle through to end this week, with Friday and Saturday looking relatively cool compared to the rest of the week with gusty winds on Saturday to add an extra chill. Nevertheless, mild or warm are the dominant adjectives to describe our temperatures over the next seven days, with cool making only a brief appearance on occasion. That was the case for most of January and February, so why should March be any different?
TONIGHT
After our afternoon round of rain, there was a lull in the wet weather for most of us through early evening before a cold front approached with one final line of rain out ahead of it. This finale was short in duration with only an hour or two of rain at most, but there were some embedded heavier downpours and gusty winds that even prompted severe thunderstorm warnings. While there was admittedly little thunder and lightning, those gusty downpours produced some 50 to 60 mph wind gusts and some isolated wind damage as our front sliced through the area. Once our front sweeps offshore, we’ll dry things out overnight with clearing skies and increasingly brisk westerly breezes towards morning. It’s another mild late winter night, with lows only in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine to start on Wednesday will give way to some increasing clouds later in the day as a weak disturbance passes by to our north towards the evening hours. Most of the day is dry, albeit rather windy with westerly winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour. But as that disturbance brushes northern parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a rain or snow shower is possible in the evening hours, mostly in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Temperatures will still be mild for early March, but not as warm as the past few days, with afternoon highs on Wednesday expected to be in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Slightly cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal and top out in the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We’re watching two pieces of energy, one over the Great Lakes and another off the East Coast. If these were to come together, we could have had a bigger storm on our hands. But since this is the winter when pieces never come together, this Friday should be no exception. But that being said, expect a little light rain or rain showers that may mix with or change to some wet snow showers Friday night before ending for some. Given the two pieces stay separate, these showers won’t add up to much and should have little impact on our sensible weather. Brisk winds will develop later Friday and especially Saturday as our ocean storm wraps up as it pulls away, and pulls down some colder air to wrap up the week. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will only be in the mid 40s, which is actually seasonable for this time of year, but the winds will certainly add a chill. The cold will be short lived however, as another big warm up arrives by this time next week.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Ready for another taste of spring? Ready or not, here it comes. Expect a pair of partly to mostly sunny days to wrap up the weekend and start next week, with highs surging into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s Monday. It’s also “spring ahead” weekend as we return to daylight saving time, which means we’ll have the later 7pm sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. So much the better, right?