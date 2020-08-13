Weather-wise on Thursday, some things changed while others stayed the same. Let's start with the latter, as it was another sticky day with an old front stalled out nearby to our south. That combination again allowed some showers and gully-washing thunderstorms to pop up, with areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley again the main focus for some locally heavy rain while areas north and west stayed largely dry. Now to the changes, as Thursday featured more clouds and less sun than every other day this week, and a result, cooler temperatures as well. Instead of sweating to 90-degree high temperatures, highs eased back into the lower 80s, making it less uncomfortable than the rest of the week. Since our pesky front remains close enough through Friday, shower or thunderstorm chances will persist, yet again with better chances towards the Interstate 95 corridor. But as high pressure gradually builds in from the north, skies should turn sunnier from north to south on Friday and Saturday, with the start of the weekend altogether dry for everyone. We'll have to watch another front approach, this time from the west, late in the weekend and early next week that will deliver our next chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm most days through next week and generally in the low 80s.
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies should persist through the overnight hours with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly this evening and mainly towards the Delaware Valley. A little patchy fog could again develop overnight, like every other night this week, with sticky overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
Friday should be a little brighter and warmer overall than Thursday, with that shower or thunderstorm chance continuing, especially for areas closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. That being said, most of the day is dry for most of us with a good deal of sunshine, but sun through some high clouds which will hang around much of the day. Highs will inch back up into the mid 80s, and it will remain somewhat humid as well. Humidity levels should lower Friday night as more comfortable air arrives.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure controls our weather for at least Saturday and probably some of Sunday, with a clockwise flow of air around our eastern Canadian high providing an onshore ocean breeze, keeping temperatures in the low 80s Saturday and a bit cooler Sunday. A front will approach from the west later Sunday into Monday, and a low pressure could either develop along that front over Pennsylvania or perhaps off the Mid-Atlantic coast to our southeast. If it's the former, Sunday will have a better chance of showers and storms. If it's the latter, the chance for rain on Sunday is smaller and farther south and much of the day will be dry. Either way, highs will likely only be in the mid to upper 70s to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As a cold front slides through on Monday, a shower or thunderstorm will be possible before high pressure builds in and keeps us mostly dry through the middle of the week. Seasonably warm highs in the low 80s are expected.