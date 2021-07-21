The word of the day Tuesday was smoky. On Wednesday, it was stormy, as some locally gusty showers and thunderstorms, some with hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours, swept through parts of the area ahead of a cold front. That front will conduct a clean sweep this evening, sweeping the heat, humidity, thunderstorms, and that aforementioned smoke out to sea overnight, and setting up a nice end to the week with sunnier skies, lower humidity, and comfortably warm temperatures to round out the week. So skies will clear overnight, the humidity drops, and that sets up some nicer sleeping weather with lows in the 50s the next few nights, and more pleasant low 80s each of the next few afternoons. But it's still late July, and you can only keep the heat and humidity away so long. Sure enough over the weekend, temperatures and humidity levels will start to creep up, and that process continues next week as near 90 degree heat returns by the middle of next week. A stickier air mass means a few thunderstorms are possible, with Sunday then Monday being the most likely days for some unsettled weather. In the meantime, enjoy the incoming break from the muggies!
TONIGHT
Outside of an early evening shower or thunderstorm, strongest from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore, look for skies to become mostly clear in the wake of our front, with lowering humidity and cooler and more comfortable air building in. Lows will be in the upper 50s and better for sleeping as the nicer air mass becomes established.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect a pair of nice days to wrap up the work week, with partly to mostly sunny skies at times, lower humidity, and comfortably warm highs around 80 to 85 degrees each afternoon as high pressure builds in and provides some dry and pleasant weather. In between, another partly cloudy and comfy 50-something-degree night is ours to enjoy as well.
SATURDAY
This gets the nod as the better weekend day as that high pressure hangs on, with partly sunny skies and still tolerable humidity levels, which will start to inch up a bit during the afternoon. Highs will likewise inch up into the mid 80s as a warm front approaches overnight into Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible from the evening into the overnight as that warm front draws closer.
SUNDAY
As our warm front lifts through, a partly to mostly cloudy day is expected with a few showers and thunderstorms, although a washout isn't currently in the cards. That front is the leading edge of some warmer and stickier air that will be ours to start next week, with Sunday's highs inching a degree or two higher each day through early next week. Some of that western wildfires smoke may return over the weekend into early next week as well.
