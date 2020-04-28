Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-008-PAZ061-062-281200- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-200428T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 337 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$