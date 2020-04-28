If you like warmth and sunshine, and if you'd even settle for some seasonably mild temperatures and partly sunny skies, you've been out of luck more often than not over the last 18 days. As a result, you may have developed some April animosity, as 12 of the last 18 days haven't even made it to 60 degrees in the Lehigh Valley. Considering our average high during this stretch is in the low to mid 60s, that's certainly an extended stretch of cool weather. To add to the April angst, there's only been 5 entirely dry days since April 10th. While rainfall totals haven't been excessive and we're actually close to our average monthly rainfall, April showers have been an almost daily fixture over the last three weeks. So that's where we've been, but where are we going? Well, you could say we have nowhere to go but up, or at least that's what we expect as April turns into May and average temperatures continue to warm. And looking ahead to the next seven days, highs look to largely begin with a 6, meaning we're taking a step in a more seasonable direction. The somewhat active pattern will continue, which means occasional rain chances will continue. But we're also hoping to sneak in some drier days in as well, although no prolonged dry stretches appear to be in the cards.
TUESDAY
Bet your bottom dollar that the sun will come out tomorrow (Tuesday). Hopefully it will be enough to wipe away the cobwebs and the sorrow of the gray and gloomy weather of the past few days. Plenty of morning sunshine will mix with more clouds Tuesday afternoon as a warm front snakes its way through the Virginias off to our south. We'll have to watch some showers developing along this boundary, and it's possible a couple of them sneak into far southern Pennsylvania, mostly south of the mainline PA Turnpike (Interstate 76) towards evening, but more than likely most hold off until later Tuesday night. Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 60s, noticeably milder compared to where we've been the past couple of days.
WEDNESDAY
As the warm front begins to lift north in our direction, expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, along with a spotty shower or even a little drizzle. We'll remain on the cooler side of the front, with highs likely around or just shy of 60 degrees, so we're back on the all too familiar cooler side of average, at least for a day. Expect a somewhat brisk easterly breeze around 10 to 20 miles-per-hour off the Atlantic that will reinforce the cooler temperatures.
THURSDAY
As low pressure tracks up through the Great Lakes to our west, our warm front continues to come north, but its progress will be stopped by an approaching cold front from the west. That cold front will spread some periods of rain and a thunderstorm or two in our direction for Thursday, with around 1.00" of rain for many of us and some spots seeing as much as 2.00". It will be windy ahead of our cold front too, with southeast and then southerly winds perhaps gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour. Timing-wise, the heaviest rain is expected later in the day and into the early part of Thursday night, with highs inching back into the mid 60s despite the wet weather.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm is slow to depart, keeping clouds and a few showers around for a good part of Friday. A brisk breeze lingers, though not as gusty as Thursday. The first weekend of May looks to bring milder temperatures and mostly dry weather, though a few showers are still possible.