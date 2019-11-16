TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 22
SUNDAY: Turning out mostly cloudy, brisk and quite chilly. High: 43
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy; some rain possible late as well as some ice across higher elevations. Low: 34
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Thanks to a cold front that tracked through from the north Friday night, a reinforcing shot of chilly air pushed back into the region for the weekend. A large area of high pressure strengthened as it moved into eastern Canada, and this helped establish a northeasterly wind flow which funneled the chillier air down the spine of the Appalachians into our area. The high pressure system did bring with it lots of dry air which made for ample sunshine all day Saturday, but a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the high to our north and a deepening and strengthening area of low pressure off the Carolina coast created wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour at times. Afternoon high temperatures only reached the low 40s, a good 10 degrees or so below normal for this time of the year, and with the breeze factored in, it felt like it was well down into the 30s all day long.
High pressure will continue to control our weather tonight as it moves from eastern Canada into Upstate New York and northern New England. The tight pressure gradient between the high and the low pressure system off the Carolina coast will keep our breeze blowing a bit overnight, but skies will remain mostly clear for most with areas to the south seeing just a little more high cloud cover due to the aforementioned low pressure system. Overnight low temperatures will drop to very cold levels for this time of the year in the low 20s.
Sunday should start with a little sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase and thicken as the day progresses, with areas south and east of Interstate 95 likely cloudy for much of the day. High pressure to our north will continue advancing eastward into Atlantic Canada, while the aforementioned low pressure system offshore to the south moves slowly northward off the North Carolina and Virginia coasts. The pressure gradient will remain somewhat tight between these two features, so this will keep a stiff northeasterly breeze in place across the region and hence make for another chilly day Sunday. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 40s. As the offshore low pressure system continues its journey northward off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night, some rain may begin to work into our area, especially those to the east in New Jersey. It might be cold enough across some of the typical colder higher elevation spots to see a little freezing rain Sunday night, but by-in-large this is not expected to be a big deal at this time. Low temperatures Sunday night should drop into the mid 30s.
The greatest chance for a little rain likely arrives on Monday, and while it’s mostly rain, there could be a little freezing rain again in the normally colder spots in the higher elevations. The heaviest rain from our coastal storm will remain well off the coast, but some fringe showers will likely still impact us with a little help from another weak disturbance arriving from the west. A period of steadier rain is still a possibility, but mainly for areas to the east in New Jersey, especially the closer to the shore one gets. High temperatures Monday will only reach the mid 40s making for a damp and raw day with rather cloudy skies besides the rain.
We should get back to more in the way of sunshine as we progress through the middle of next week as high temperatures also rebound back closer to seasonable levels around 50 degrees. Outside of a stray shower possible to the north and west on Wednesday thanks to a weak upper level trough swinging through, many of us will be dry through the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will build by to our south for Thursday leading to a fairly sunny day with high temperatures reaching the low and mid 50s. A more organized cold front looks to move through Thursday night into Friday bringing a greater chance for showers along with another shot of chilly air just in time for next weekend.
Have a great and safe evening and remainder of the weekend!