Temperatures continue below normal, and the coldest air of this winter preview is still to come as it arrives this weekend. All the while, it's a mainly dry forecast, but something more typical of mid to late December rather than mid-November. While we're mostly dry through Thanksgiving next week, there can be a rain or snow shower this afternoon and early this evening. A quick coating of snow may occur, especially over the higher terrain. Otherwise, it's a mix of sun and clouds each day, with highs in the low 40s Friday and Monday, and only the mid to upper 30s both weekend days. Factor in brisk breezes, and wind chills will be colder, both day and night, and may not make it above freezing at all this weekend. The cold will ease for holiday travelers next Tuesday and Wednesday as seasonable temps (near 50°) briefly return by Wednesday. But another shot of cold may arrive over the Thanksgiving weekend, and could be accompanied or preceded by a storm around Black Friday, but the jury is still out on that possibility.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today for a while, but a weak disturbance will slide through towards evening and likely cause skies to become mostly cloudy by afternoon. There can be some rain and snow shower activity this afternoon or early evening hours, which could coat the ground in spots, while others just see some flurries or "conversational" snowflakes. It will be another breezy and unseasonably cold mid-November day, with highs only around or just above 40-degrees, with wind chills remaining in the 20s and 30s through the day.
THIS WEEKEND
The core of this early season cold shot arrives for the upcoming weekend, with a late December-like chill expected. With mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday, the weekend will certainly "look" nice. But it won't feel that way, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s both days, with gusty winds, especially come Sunday, keeping wind chills near or below freezing during the day, and wind chills into the teens at night. Overnight lows themselves will drop to near 20 degrees. Lake effect snows will be piling up towards the Great Lakes, with maybe a few flakes making it into the far northern tier of Pennsylvania. Most of us likely remain dry, albeit cold and blustery.
MONDAY
We'll still be in the cold air Monday, but it may begin to ease just ever so slightly. We'll start the day down in the low 20s, and we'll finish the day around or just above 40 degrees. It's still chilly, but less brutally cold compared to the weekend. Weather-wise, expect mostly sunny skies with an occasionally brisk breeze still adding a chill.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Right now, it looks good for Thanksgiving holiday travel next Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold will ease, at least for a few days leading up to Thanksgiving, with partly to mostly sunny skies both days. Highs will climb back into the upper 40s on Tuesday, and finally crack 50 degrees on Travel Day Wednesday (and probably only for that one day). That's only a return to "seasonable", but that will feel good compared with where we've been. Clouds likely increase later in the week around Turkey Day and Black Friday, with eventually our next chance of rain or snow arriving.
