Monday featured morning clouds giving way to sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s for most of the area.
But, some cooler air will affect the area today making it unseasonably chilly and brisk, especially compared with what we've been spoiled with lately, with highs only in the low to mid-50s.
But highs will steadily warm the rest of the week, with seasonable low 60s on Wednesday and 70-degree warmth returning on Thursday, with a good deal of mid-week sunshine expected as well.
The warmest temperatures arrive Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front, which will approach over the weekend with our best chance of rain in the forecast, likely either later Saturday or early Sunday.
Cooler temperatures will follow for early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Today will be the coolest day since Easter Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a brisk westerly breeze around 10-20mph, and highs only in the low to mid-50s. Factor in the breeze and it will feel cooler in the 40s.
It's a mainly dry day, although a spotty rain shower perhaps even mixed with a few wet snowflakes are possible in the Poconos.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The second half of the week looks dry and increasingly warm, as our Tuesday chill will be relatively short-lived.
Expect a more seasonable mid-April day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs back up in the low 60s, although a brisk westerly breeze around 10-20mph will linger another day.
Come Thursday and Friday, a warm front should come through dry, with no rain to show for it, but the winds will shift from the south and a more noticeable warm up will commence. For Thursday, highs should climb into the low to mid-70s, with 85-degree warmth possibly back for an encore come Friday, with partly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week.
THIS WEEKEND
We'll still be on the warm side of an approaching cold front to start the weekend on Saturday, which looks to feature some increase in clouds as well as increasingly brisk southerly breezes The timing of the front is still unclear, but a slower front would mean a halfway-decent Saturday with partly sunny skies and continued warm temperatures closer to 80 degrees, while a faster front would mean more clouds and an earlier arrival of some showers, but still warm highs somewhere in the 70s.
Right now, Saturday night looks to be the best educated guess on timing the frontal passage, and our best and only chance for measurable rain in the forecast.
On the other side of that front, it's breezy and drier but also cooler for later in the weekend into the start of the following week, with more seasonably cool highs back closer to 60 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: