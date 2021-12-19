If you are one that likes the warmer weather, hopefully you took advantage of what this past week featured because that doesn't appear to be returning anytime soon. Saturday was a cloudy, chillier, and damp day as an area of low pressure moved in from our south and west bringing some rain to much of the region. Temperatures remained fairly steady throughout much of the day in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Behind that storm system, seasonably chilly air but drier times settles in for Sunday into the start of next week. As we move through the week ahead, our weather looks to remain quiet and dry with temperatures running closer to where they should be for this time of the year.
SUNDAY
Drier and breezy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of our cold front late Saturday night. While the day starts cloudy, as high pressure gradually builds in from our west, look for sunshine to increase as the day unfolds. Temperatures won’t change much during the day with the numbers starting out in the mid 30s first thing in the morning, but likely getting no warmer than 40 degrees by the afternoon. A northwesterly wind may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour throughout the day adding an extra chill to the air. Wind chills in the morning Sunday may be as low as the mid to upper 20s, and even during the afternoon, wind chills are expected to be around or just below freezing.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure looks to settle overtop of the region for the very beginning of next week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and lighter winds compared to Sunday. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday the high pressure system shifts a little further south and east allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. This should aid in warming high temperatures a little back into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
An area of low pressure looks to track well to our south and east for Wednesday moving off the North Carolina Coast. At the same time, an upper level trough will be digging in from the north and west. No precipitation is expected across the region with this setup, however, just a bit more cloud cover, likely in the form of high clouds, can be expected compared to the start of the week. High temperatures should remain close to seasonable levels in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY CHRISTMAS EVE
High pressure builds down from our north and settles overtop of the region for Thursday leading to another dry day along with a mix of sun and clouds. With the high building in from Canada and a northerly wind flow, high temperatures will turn a bit chillier again dropping into the upper 30s. Winds will be light at least so wind chills won’t be much different from the air temperature. Then on Christmas Eve Friday, the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures around 40 degrees. A weak system sliding through at night may spark a little snow or a mix of rain and snow, but this doesn’t look like anything too significant at this time.