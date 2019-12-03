TODAY:
Brisk and cold with mostly sunny skies. High: 39
TONIGHT:
Increasing clouds; spotty snow shower toward dawn. Low: 28
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy with a spotty rain or snow shower. High: 42 Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The snow on Monday fell in the Poconos and in New Jersey with as much as a foot of snow in Sussex County, New Jersey! The snow fell at times in parts of the Lehigh Valley on Monday, but never accumulated due to temperatures above freezing during the day.
Skies will be mostly sunny today along with a breeze out of the northwest at 10-20 mph along with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight will feature increasing clouds with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. The wind will diminish tonight as a weak cold front swings in from the northwest. While there could be a spotty rain or snow shower on Wednesday, most of the area will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will hold in the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon with overnight falling into the lower 30s. The wind will once again pick up later Wednesday night and Thursday with gusts toward 25 mph. Thursday will be blustery and cold with clouds and sunshine as afternoon highs top out in the middle 40s. Friday also looks quiet with clouds and sunny breaks and highs in the middle 40s. There is a slight chance of a rain or snow shower as well. As of now, the weekend looks dry but chilly with a good amount of sunshine.