TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, windy, and very cold; a few flurries or a snow shower still possible early. Low: 14
SUNDAY: Some sun followed by clouds, brisk, and cold; a PM flurry or snow shower possible, mainly north. High: 32
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly clear late; not as cold. Low: 23
March weather at its finest: from mid 50s to near 60 degrees and sunshine Friday to accumulating snow Saturday. Early morning rain quickly changed over to snow Saturday as a strong cold front moved through the region while a rapidly strengthening area of low pressure moved northward along the front and off the coast. Temperatures quickly dropped with the changeover while winds ramped up as well. The combination brought quick accumulations to roadways before some improvements were seen during the afternoon with a bit of a lull in the snow. Final accumulations were pretty much as forecast with much of the region seeing anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow. The snow is now ending, but the cold and wind continue through the rest of the weekend, even if we do clear out for Sunday. Winds may gust over 40mph through the overnight, driving wind chills into the single digits as we spring ahead our clocks tonight. While Sunday is cold and blustery, we will spring ahead our temperatures next week, which looks to be a much quieter and less volatile week compared to our current one.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There will be some improvements with our weather tonight, at least when it comes to precipitation and sky cover. As our cold front and low pressure continue to move further away to our north and east tonight, we say goodbye to the steady snow. At the same time however, some flurries and snow showers with our cold northwesterly wind flow will remain early on this evening. These will be most prominent for locations north and west of the Lehigh Valley and could result in an additional coating of snow. Otherwise, we can expect skies to gradually clear tonight with temperatures dropping way down there into the middle teens. With winds still rather gusty, perhaps up to 45 miles-per-hour, wind chills late tonight into early Sunday morning will be down into the single digits and maybe even below zero across parts of the Poconos. While most of the snow is coming to an end tonight, watch for icy spots on roads with some blowing snow and also a freeze up of any leftover standing water or slush.
SUNDAY
It will be a bright, blustery, and cold first day back on daylight saving time, with sunshine, still gusty winds (but not as strong as Saturday and Saturday night), and unseasonably cold temperatures. Our average high for mid-March should be in the upper 40s, and we'll be stuck in the low to mid 30s, with biting northwest breezes around 10-20 mph keeping wind chills well below freezing through much of the day. Look for plenty of sunshine to start our Sunday, then clouds will increase a little during the afternoon and evening as a weak fast moving upper level disturbance moves in from our north and west. This feature may touch off a PM flurry or snow shower, but primarily in locations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. For anyone that does see that activity, no more than a brief coating is expected.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Thankfully since it is mid-March, winter blasts are normally short-lived. And our wintry weekend will be no exception. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies to return next week as will the milder temperatures, with highs between 55 and 65 degrees all week long! So whatever snow does fall over the weekend should be quickly erased early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: