Tuesday brought plenty of clouds, an increasingly brisk breeze, chilly temperatures that remained in the 40s for most of us, and even a few scattered rain and snow showers, with the snow showers confined to the higher elevations. But an incoming cold shot won’t be confined, as we will all see a potent but short-lived shot of early season cold settle in today and last through Thursday morning. It's a mostly sunny and dry forecast for the rest of the week right through the start of the weekend. Add increasingly warm to that as well later this week, as we’ll round the corner and start our warming trend Thursday afternoon, albeit slowly at first. But Friday and Saturday will bring 60-degree warmth back, as highs this weekend will be some 20 degrees warmer than our highs will be on Wednesday. The roller coaster temperatures are the main weather story in an otherwise quiet weather pattern, as our next chance of rain won’t arrive until next Monday ahead of our next cold front.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Today will likely be one of the coldest days (and nights) of the fall so far, with lots of sunshine, yet highs struggling to inch above 40 degrees. Skies are generally fairly sunny this afternoon with high pressure building in from the west. With that high pressure still a bit to our west, and a departing storm system offshore, the pressure gradient between these features will remain rather tight across our region. This will keep a brisk breeze going for a while today, which will add an extra chill, and keep wind chills around or below freezing much of the day.
TONIGHT
As high pressure finally builds overhead later tonight, mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop all the way into the lower 20s, likely the coldest night of the fall so far for most of us.
THURSDAY
High pressure will center itself to our south and offshore as we progress through Thursday. It will be another dry day with a fair amount of sunshine, filtered through some occasional high clouds. While Thursday morning will start very cold, the afternoon will warm up just a bit compared to Wednesday, thanks to winds shifting to a warmer and more southwesterly direction. Look for the highs to return to the upper 40s, and perhaps even a few 50-degree readings, with winds finally relaxing compared to the previous few days.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Get ready for a nice warming trend, as high pressure slowly slides off the East Coast but maintains control of our weather, and keeps a warmer southwest wind coming. That will send highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Friday, and likely at or just above 60 degrees on Saturday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as the warm temperatures make a welcome return.
SUNDAY
High pressure over New England will shift our winds from the east off the ocean, which likely tempers the warmth and brings in extra clouds, as highs settle back into the mid to upper 50s. But it’s still a dry day, with any showers holding off until Monday.