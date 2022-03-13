Saturday's final accumulations were pretty much as forecast with much of the region seeing anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow. The snow is now over, but the cold and wind continue through the rest of the weekend, even if we do clear out for Sunday. As we turned our clocked forward last night, that's usually a sign that spring is right around the corner. And it will certainly feel springlike next week after a wintry close to the weekend, this time temperature-wise. It'll also be breezy at times today, so wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Sunday will be the coldest day by far over the next several. Next week, enjoy a stretch of 50s and 60s amid a pretty uneventful week, no storms or barely any rain.
SUNDAY
It will be a bright, blustery, and cold first day back on daylight saving time, with sunshine, still gusty winds (but not as strong as Saturday and Saturday night), and unseasonably cold temperatures. Our average high for mid-March should be in the upper 40s, and we'll be stuck in the low to mid 30s, with biting northwest breezes around 10-20 mph keeping wind chills well below freezing through much of the day. Look for plenty of sunshine to start our Sunday, then clouds will increase a little during the afternoon and evening as a weak fast moving upper level disturbance moves in from our north and west. This feature may touch off a PM flurry or snow shower, but primarily in locations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. For anyone that does see that activity, no more than a brief coating is expected.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Thankfully since it is mid-March, winter blasts are normally short-lived. And our wintry weekend will be no exception. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies to return next week as will the milder temperatures, with highs between 55 and 65 degrees all week long! So whatever snow does fall over the weekend should be quickly erased early next week. It'll also remain fairly dry, with a low chance for a spotty shower Tuesday or Thursday. The next best chance for light rain will be into next weekend. Enjoy this nice stretch!
