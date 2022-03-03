March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. Wednesday was a stellar day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs hitting the lower 50s. After some showers overnight and early this morning, we will dry things out today with some sunshine returning along with a breeze at times. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our midweek clippers, it's a little colder to wrap up the week, but not excessively so. Expect dry weather for Thursday and Friday with no worse than partly sunny skies. Temperatures slide back into the chillier category, with highs around 40° on Thursday with a breeze adding a chill, then less wind but also only upper 30s for highs on Friday.
SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY
Some warmth will arrive over the weekend, but it may be slow to become established as a warm front is slow to come north on Saturday. Out ahead of it, it's mostly cloudy to start the weekend with a shower or two possible Saturday, but just some scattered showers and not a steadier rain. Once that front lifts north, which should happen Sunday into Monday, we'll reap the benefits of the warm sector as highs climb to near or even past 60 degrees late in the weekend and early next week. There will still be a good deal of clouds around, a brisk but warm southwest breeze, and the chance of a few showers each day, but it should at least be warm.