After a sea of unseasonable warmth to open up November, it's now an ocean of cold that dominates our forecast through early next week. Many saw their first snowflakes or sleet pellets of the season Tuesday evening, and some in the higher elevations even saw some light accumulations, before an eventual change to a cold rain for everyone. But there's no more rain or snow in the forecast through Thanksgiving morning. It's actually a pretty good "looking" forecast with partly to mostly sunny skies each day through next Wednesday. But in terms of "feel", it will feel more like mid to late December at times, especially this weekend with highs stuck in the 30s and overnight lows diving well down into the 20s, with brisk winds adding an extra chill. The cold will ease a bit just before Thanksgiving, but another shot of early season cold air may arrive over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with our next chance of rain and/or snow likely not until later Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Last night's rain, sleet, and snow are all long gone, and it's a partly cloudy and drier Wednesday night but a still brisk and chilly one, with lows down around 30 degrees. Even colder nights are to come later this week and to the weekend, when lows may not be far from 20 degrees. So make sure that heat is in working order for the upcoming early season cold spell.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine the next few days to wrap up the week, with highs in the low 40s and a brisk westerly breeze at 10-20mph making it feel chillier than it already is. Keep in mind our average high temperature for mid-November is between 50-55 degrees, so this is some pretty chilly weather for this time of year. And it gets even colder by the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
While the weekend looks good with plenty of sunshine, there will also be plenty of wind, and plenty of cold. Westerly winds around 10-20mph will continue, likely keeping wind chills near or below freezing all weekend. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s, a good 15 degrees colder than average, and lows will be around 20-25 degrees each night. Lake effect snow will be cranking up around the Great Lakes, but any flakes should stay well to our north and west.
MONDAY
We'll still be in the cold air Monday, but it may begin to ease just ever so slightly. We'll start the day down in the low 20s, and we'll finish the day around 40 degrees, but will hopefully at least make it out of the 30s, something we'll fail to do over the weekend. Weather-wise, expect mostly sunny skies with an occasionally brisk breeze still adding a chill.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Right now, it looks good for Thanksgiving holiday travel next Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold will ease, at least for a few days leading up to Thanksgiving, with partly sunny skies both days. Highs will climb back into the mid 40s on Tuesday, and finally crack 50 degrees on Travel Day Wednesday. That's only a return to "seasonable", but that will feel good compared with where we've been. Clouds likely increase later in the week around Turkey Day and Black Friday, with eventually our next chance of rain (or snow) arriving.
