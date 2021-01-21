Some snow showers and even a few gusty squalls moved through as promised Wednesday morning, bringing a coating to an inch of snow in a few spots. While the snowflakes were confined to the first half of the day, some blustery breezes blew throughout the entire day, delivering some colder temperatures and keeping wind chills below freezing throughout the day.
While the next few days could still deliver a stray snow shower or flurry, the snowflakes should be more scarce than the past few days, and the cold and wind will ease just a bit.
Expect a pair of partly sunny and brisk days today and Friday, with highs around 40 degrees and mostly dry weather to round out the week. While the weekend also looks mostly dry as well, a reinforcing shot of cold air will bring highs back closer to 30 degrees, and some gusty winds especially Saturday will lead to even colder wind chills.
We’re still watching the chance of some wintry weather, perhaps a mix of snow, ice, and rain, sometime early next week, though there’s plenty of uncertainty whether or not there will be a storm, and if there is, what it could bring. It remains a wait and see ordeal, as things usually are towards the end of any forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND FRIDAY
It’s a quiet end to the week weather-wise, with a pair of partly sunny days and highs inching back up to slightly above normal levels for mid-January. Expect highs to reach the low 40s today, and near 40 degrees on Friday.
While it will still be a bit breezy with west to southwest winds around 10-15mph, it won’t be as windy as Wednesday was or Saturday will be. Regardless, the breeze will make those above normal highs feel more like seasonable levels with wind chill values dropping back several degrees into the 30s.
Outside of a stray snow shower or flurry that should be the exception, expect dry weather to rule the two days.
THIS WEEKEND
Canadian high pressure builds in for the weekend, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry days. The coldest air so far in 2021 however will also settle in, with daytime highs Saturday only topping out around 30 degrees, and around freezing (32°) on Sunday.
Strong northwest winds on Saturday, which may gust over 30mph, will keep wind chills well below freezing throughout the day. Sunday night’s lows will be colder than they have been much of the year, and drop off into the upper teens. While breezes linger into Sunday, they won’t be as gusty as high pressure builds closer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
This will be most interesting part of the forecast, with a storm sliding by to our south and plenty of cold air to the north. The exact track, strength, and amount of moisture and cold air available remains to be seen, but this remains our best chance for some more sizable winter weather in weeks on Monday and Tuesday.
Of course, it’s too soon to say if it’s snow or a wintry mix, and if the best snows set up over us or to our north and south, and that’s presuming the storm forms as modeled in the first place.
So in short, stay tuned, but next week is the best shot so far this year, which isn’t saying much, to break the quiet weather pattern.
