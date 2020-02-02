No matter what Phil sees or doesn't see, spring-like temperatures blossoming early this week are bound to be the topic of conversation soon enough. But first, an approaching warm front brings a little rain and snow Sunday afternoon and night with a coating to an inch possible on non-paved surfaces, especially in the higher elevations. Perhaps winter wins the battle to wrap up the weekend, but spring wins the war Monday as highs soar through the 50s, flirting with the 60-degree in the Delaware Valley. Icing on the weather cake...that warmth comes with abundant sunshine, something that's been missing for a few days. And it'll go MIA again from mid to late week as clouds and rain return.
SUNDAY
Clouds spill into our second weekend day as another a warm front approaches from the west. While a little bit of sun is possible before lunchtime Sunday, clouds quickly build back in ahead of some rain or snow shower Sunday afternoon. A precursor to the showers is an increasingly brisk west breeze that may gust to 25 miles-an-hour, making temperatures in the middle 40s feel more like the middle 30s, which isn't far from what it should feel like in early February. Both the breeze and the showers continue into early Sunday night with perhaps a coating to an inch of snow, mainly on non-paved surfaces, possible especially in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Overnight temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s are accompanied by a clearing trend ahead of sunrise Monday.
MONDAY
Ready or not, here they come again! Widespread highs in the upper 50s usher in the new week Monday, easily the nicest day of the week with a good deal of sunshine from start to finish. An approaching cold front leads to increasing clouds Monday night, so get out early to see the half moon shining bright in the evening sky. It won't be impossible to catch the International Space Station flying by at 6:48 p.m., either, though patchy clouds then inevitably have the final say. Look to the northwest as it glides into the northwest sky as a steady, white light. Temperatures in the upper 40s then meet up with the 40-degree mark by dawn Tuesday.
TUESDAY
After a warm and bright beginning to the week Monday, clouds are back Tuesday with a few showers possible, too. Even so, highs hit the unseasonably warm middle 50s with plenty of dry times in between showers. Actually, it looks like the best chance for some rain is later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
A nearby front and a few low pressures rippling along that front bring steadier rain and drizzle back to the weather table from mid to late week. While the northern mid-Atlantic lands on the warmer side of that front early in the week, we briefly dip onto the colder side on during this time period with highs dropping into the 40s. Of course, that’s still above average for early February, but it does offer some precipitation type concerns when temperatures ease back even more at night. So, after some periods of rain or drizzle Wednesday, freezing rain and perhaps some wet snowflakes can't be ruled out Wednesday night into Thursday morning before it's all rain again for the rest of Thursday. A soaking 1" of rain seems reasonable for a lot of the area, following by a drying trend Friday.