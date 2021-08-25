We'll continue this much needed nice dry stretch of weather for Wednesday, too, thanks to high pressure overhead! Our next chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity doesn't arrive until late Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
Until then, our attention will stay tuned into the heat, as high temperatures are expected to be near 90° each of the next three afternoons. All the while, we'll keep the high humidity and tropical air mass in place. With summery dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, it'll likely feel close to the triple digits outside.
Our late week front will squash the hottest and most humid weather heading into the weekend, as highs back down closer to 80 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. While the heat backs off, that front may remain close enough for a humidity and a few showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast over the final weekend of August.
WEDNESDAY
It'll be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Still a good forecast to continue drying out from a wet past couple of days. However, with dew points mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s, even a few mid-70s, it will likely feel like the upper 90s. Take it easy outside!
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll get back to a classic summery pattern now with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up mainly in the afternoon and evening Thursday.
With a cold front due in sometime Friday, we'll keep a shower or thunderstorm chance in the forecast in case the front is slow in clearing the area.
It'll still be hot and humid both days, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
THE WEEKEND
Some uncertainty still lies as we head into the weekend. If the aforementioned front stalls just to our north or west later Friday and into the weekend, some unsettled weather may linger with that meddlesome front not too far away. So for now, we'll keep the chance for an isolated or stray shower or storm both days but some relief is coming this weekend as temperatures will mainly be in the lower 80s.
